“Flour Mills Boosts Backward Integration, Pays N649.9bn to Local Suppliers”

Flour Mills of Nigeria has demonstrated notable progress in procurement and backward integration, resulting in an increase in the total payments made to suppliers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the company’s 2021/2022 Sustainability Report titled ‘Building a Sustainable Future, Scaling Impact,’ the group emphasized its commitment to sustainable development aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and key ESG domains of Governance, Planet, People, and Prosperity.

During the reporting period, the company’s payments to suppliers grew from N552.5bn in 2021 to N649.9bn. This reflects its dedication to developing local content and fostering sustainable business practices.

Over the past three years, Flour Mills of Nigeria has recorded substantial increases in its generated, distributed, and retained economic value, with a noteworthy increase from N706.7 billion in FY 21 to N1.108 trillion in FY 22.

In the sphere of education, the company partnered with World Connect to support student education and empowerment initiatives across various Nigerian states, providing grants for entrepreneurship and vocational skills development.

Additionally, Flour Mills received recognition for its exceptional supply chain management, securing the Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards during the 20/21 financial year.

The group also emphasized its commitment to environmental compliance, highlighting the recycling of significant amounts of packaging materials and the renewal of Environmental Audit Reports for six of its sites.

Notably, Flour Mills achieved the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification during the year, setting a precedent as the first indigenous FMCG organization in Nigeria to attain this certification.