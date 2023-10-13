Female Genital Disappearance: FCT Police Tackle Rampant False Alarms, Arraign Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has begun the prosecution of suspects for raising false alarms over alleged disappearances of genitals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The FCT commissioner of police, CP Haruna Garba, warned that the police would not condone the activities of alarmists who incite public disturbance with false claims for ulterior motives.

Speaking through the Metro Police Area Commander, ACP Olabisi Davies, at a Stakeholders’ Engagement in Abuja, the police boss said that the Command had recorded cases of alleged disappearance of sexual organs and the escalating incidents of mob action by irate youths.

The police therefore advised the public to be wary of false alarms and exercise caution in reacting to such claims.

While seeking clarification on the alleged missing vaginas by women in FCT, Mrs Olabisi Davies, who is Assistant Police Commissioner, told PRNigeria that after a proper investigation, the allegations were found to be false.

She said: “One of the women claimed that she lost her vagina after seeking for direction from another woman. We took both of them to the hospital for medical examination where the doctor revealed that their organs were not missing.

“For the other case of another woman who also claimed that her ‘Toto’ (vagina) was missing, we asked her to go home with her husband for confirmation. They came back and said nothing had happened and that everything was intact.

“So, the claims about missing genital or vaginas in both instances were false.

“We have discovered that some of those involved, fraudulently used the allegations for extortions, claiming that they need money to treat themselves.

“The FCT Police Commissioner has instructed that we should henceforth charge such suspects to court for raising false information and inciting disturbance of public peace. We are now charging them to court accordingly.”