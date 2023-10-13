Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Federal Govt Urges Contractors to Complete AAK Gas Pipeline by 2024

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, has issued a firm directive to contractors responsible for the 614-kilometer Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano gas pipelines project. He emphasized the importance of meeting the completion deadline, set for July/August 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The minister expressed his concerns during a recent project inspection tour, where he highlighted the need for timely progress.

In response to his inquiry, Emeka Okuosa, the Chairman of Oilserve Limited and one of the contractors involved in the project, assured that the project would be ready for inauguration between July and August 2024.

This directive comes as the Federal Government aims to prioritize the timely completion of critical infrastructure projects, such as the AAK gas pipeline, to enhance the nation’s energy distribution and economic development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Modular Refineries investors Urge Nigerian Govt to Cut Fees on Diesel to Curb Rising Costs
Next article
Africa’s Exports See Hit $1 Trillion by 2035 – StanChart Report
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Iheanacho, others boost Super Eagles’ camp

Emman Tochi -
In preparation for their upcoming international friendly against Saudi...

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev Winner at UFC 294 Will Get Middleweight Title Shot

Emman Tochi -
On Thursday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the...

Africa’s Exports See Hit $1 Trillion by 2035 – StanChart Report

Gbenga Samson -
A report by financial institution Standard Chartered Plc forecasts...

Modular Refineries investors Urge Nigerian Govt to Cut Fees on Diesel to Curb Rising Costs

Joseph Adam -
In response to the surging prices of diesel, commonly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Iheanacho, others boost Super Eagles’ camp

Top Stories 0
In preparation for their upcoming international friendly against Saudi...

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev Winner at UFC 294 Will Get Middleweight Title Shot

Other Sports 0
On Thursday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the...

Africa’s Exports See Hit $1 Trillion by 2035 – StanChart Report

Economy 0
A report by financial institution Standard Chartered Plc forecasts...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights