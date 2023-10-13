Federal Govt Urges Contractors to Complete AAK Gas Pipeline by 2024

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, has issued a firm directive to contractors responsible for the 614-kilometer Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano gas pipelines project. He emphasized the importance of meeting the completion deadline, set for July/August 2024.

The minister expressed his concerns during a recent project inspection tour, where he highlighted the need for timely progress.

In response to his inquiry, Emeka Okuosa, the Chairman of Oilserve Limited and one of the contractors involved in the project, assured that the project would be ready for inauguration between July and August 2024.

This directive comes as the Federal Government aims to prioritize the timely completion of critical infrastructure projects, such as the AAK gas pipeline, to enhance the nation’s energy distribution and economic development.