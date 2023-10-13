Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

FACT-CHECK REPORT: Wike Didn’t Endorse Israel’s Military Attack on Palestine

By: Naija247news

Date:

In the recent conversation between the former Governor of Rivers and the current FCT Minister, Bar. Nyesom Wike and the Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, there was no mention of Palestine’s attack on Israel or vice versa, let alone condemning it.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amidst the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel, a 6-minute and 16-second Hausa audio had emerged on WhatsApp claiming that Wike voiced his support for military attacks on Palestine, during a meeting with the Israel ambassador in Abuja. https://prnigeria.com/2023/10/13/wike-support-attack-palestine/

The audio with a post captioned “Wike Supports Attacks on Palestine” has been forwarded many times to numerous WhatsApp groups and Hausa speakers.

However, we meticulously reviewed the entire conversation between Wike and Freeman, but no mention of the ongoing conflict between the two countries was found, nor was there any condemnation of either side.

Their discussion was consistently focused on the importance of collaboration between Nigeria and Israel. Ambassador Freeman expressed his willingness to work with Nigeria to generate employment opportunities for its unemployed population, transform Abuja into a technology hub, and engage in agricultural partnerships.

In response, Wike conveyed Nigeria’s commitment to partnering with Israel in the field of Information Technology with a plan to establish a technology village in Abuja.

He also highlighted the favorable climate in Abuja, suggesting a collaborative effort to create a large technology-driven farm that could employ many youths.

Furthermore, Wike sought Israel’s assistance in enhancing Nigeria’s technological security measures to strengthen national security.

Notably, our correspondent noted that the Minister and the ambassador did not address the ongoing unrest in Israel and Palestine during their conversation.

Therefore, our correspondent , concludes that the claim that the FCT Minister voiced his support for Israel against Palestine out of hatred for Islam and Muslims is False and Inciting.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Burkina Faso and Rosatom of Russia Ink Accord for Nuclear Power Station
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Burkina Faso and Rosatom of Russia Ink Accord for Nuclear Power Station

News Wire -
Burkina Faso's energy ministry announced the signing of a...

“IMF Warns of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Vulnerability to China’s Slowing Economy”

Gbenga Samson -
The International Monetary Fund has warned that the slowing...

NIS rescues eight victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Jigawa...

Osun building collapse kills two, Injures four 

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two women have died, while four...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burkina Faso and Rosatom of Russia Ink Accord for Nuclear Power Station

Geopolitics 0
Burkina Faso's energy ministry announced the signing of a...

“IMF Warns of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Vulnerability to China’s Slowing Economy”

Economic growth 0
The International Monetary Fund has warned that the slowing...

NIS rescues eight victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

Security News 0
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Jigawa...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights