Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Coroner summons Naira Marley, Prime Boy, Sam Larry over Mohbad’s death

By: News Wire

Date:

A Lagos coroner court in Ikorodu has summoned three music personalities, namely Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Owodunni Eletu (Sam Larry), and Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy), regarding the demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Coroner Magistrate, Adedayo Shotobi, has called for their appearance on October 25 as part of an ongoing investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s tragic passing.

The court aims to uncover crucial details and potentially identify any parties accountable for the incident.

Earlier reports had mentioned that preliminary inquiries would commence on September 29 at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Coroner’s Court, tasked with examining unnatural or violent deaths and cases of unknown causes, has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, to ensure the presence of the music stars during the next hearing on October 25. Stay tuned for more updates on this matter.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s NNPC buying fuel with cash, rather than crude, in post-reform shift
Next article
Stop passing bills without our input, Senator Ndume, others, knock Akpabio
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stop passing bills without our input, Senator Ndume, others, knock Akpabio

Naija247news -
Senator Ali Ndume from the Borno South Senatorial District...

Nigeria’s NNPC buying fuel with cash, rather than crude, in post-reform shift

Joseph Adam -
Nigeria Shifts to Cash Purchases for Fuel Amid Post-Reform...

IJORA FIRE ACCIDENT: NO CASUALTY RECORDED – LASG

Naija247news -
•Information Commissioner praises first responders •warns residents against fake news Lagos...

FACT-CHECK REPORT: Wike Didn’t Endorse Israel’s Military Attack on Palestine

Naija247news -
In the recent conversation between the former Governor of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stop passing bills without our input, Senator Ndume, others, knock Akpabio

Political parties 0
Senator Ali Ndume from the Borno South Senatorial District...

Nigeria’s NNPC buying fuel with cash, rather than crude, in post-reform shift

News Analysis 0
Nigeria Shifts to Cash Purchases for Fuel Amid Post-Reform...

IJORA FIRE ACCIDENT: NO CASUALTY RECORDED – LASG

Regions 0
•Information Commissioner praises first responders •warns residents against fake news Lagos...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights