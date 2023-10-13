Coroner summons Naira Marley, Prime Boy, Sam Larry over Mohbad’s death

A Lagos coroner court in Ikorodu has summoned three music personalities, namely Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Owodunni Eletu (Sam Larry), and Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy), regarding the demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

The Coroner Magistrate, Adedayo Shotobi, has called for their appearance on October 25 as part of an ongoing investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s tragic passing.

The court aims to uncover crucial details and potentially identify any parties accountable for the incident.

Earlier reports had mentioned that preliminary inquiries would commence on September 29 at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Coroner’s Court, tasked with examining unnatural or violent deaths and cases of unknown causes, has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, to ensure the presence of the music stars during the next hearing on October 25. Stay tuned for more updates on this matter.