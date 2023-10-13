Menu
Cervical cancer: Adamawa receives 258,041 doses of HPV vaccines – Official

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Adamawa Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADPHCDA) has received 258,041 doses of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine against cervical cancer ahead of its introduction into routine immunisation from Oct. 24 to 28 in the state.

Dr Suleiman Bashir, the Chairman of the agency, disclosed this at a roundtable with journalists in Yola on Friday.

He said that the vaccine have proven to be safe, effective and free of charge for girls between the ages of nine and 14 for maximum protection before sexual exposure.

“The National Agency for Food and Drugs (NAFDAC) have satisfied all the vaccine.

“Our mandate is to improve the well being and health of our people in the state.

“We want people to take advantage of this exercise for maximum protection of the targeted population,” he said.

He appreciated the contribution of journalists in sensitising the public on the vaccine, but urged for maximum support.

According to him, the agency have reached 99 per cent in terms of preparedness for the campaign.

Mr Titus Tense, the state Programme Manager, emergency routine immunisation coordination centre, said that more doses of the vaccine are expected.

According to him, the expected doses will be distributed across all health facilities for those who missed out during the campaign to access the vaccine.

He added that 733 teams are allocated to the state to work in the facilities, communities, in school and IDP Camps, among other public places, to reach out to the target group. NAN.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

