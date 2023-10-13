Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

”Burna Boy heaviest weed smoker I’ve ever seen” – Ed Sheeran

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning British singer, Ed Sheeran has opened up on his experience with Nigerian singer and frequent collaborator, Burna Boy’s smoking escapade.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the ‘Shape Of You’ crooner recounted walking into the studio and getting confused by the air pollution of Burna Boy’s smoking.

He said that was the most weed he has ever seen anyone ingest.

Ed Sheeran said, “There’s an artist that I work quite a lot with called Burna Boy. I would say he is… That’s the most I’ve seen anyone ingest weed.

“He came to the studio and I had a gig late on in the night. And it was very much chilled there [the studio], the door was closed. It was just smokes, smokes, smokes. And I remember walking in there to get a thing. It felt like I was not quite there [laughs].”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ogun Police arrest man for raping benefactor’s 13-year-old daughter
Next article
Naira strengthens against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mohbad Family Is Dragging Properties With His Wife -Mohbad’s Sister In-law

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It has been exactly one month...

UNILORIN don invents surgical procedure for treatment of VVF

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Munirdeen Ijaiya of the Department...

Naira strengthens against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira strengthened against the...

Ogun Police arrest man for raping benefactor’s 13-year-old daughter

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun state police command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mohbad Family Is Dragging Properties With His Wife -Mohbad’s Sister In-law

Entertainment 0
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It has been exactly one month...

UNILORIN don invents surgical procedure for treatment of VVF

Health news 0
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Munirdeen Ijaiya of the Department...

Naira strengthens against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira strengthened against the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights