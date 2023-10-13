Menu
Burkina Faso and Rosatom of Russia Ink Accord for Nuclear Power Station

By: News Wire

Date:

Burkina Faso’s energy ministry announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Sahel West African state.

The agreement, signed by energy and mines minister Simon-Pierre Boussim and Rosatom’s deputy director general Nikolay Spasskiy, aims to address the country’s energy requirements.

The move follows a request made by Burkina Faso junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July, as the nation looks to diversify its international relationships.

The details regarding the plant’s specifics, funding, and construction timeline are yet to be disclosed, while the agreement is anticipated to foster nuclear infrastructure and technology for medical and agricultural applications and bolster nuclear safety and security in Burkina Faso.

