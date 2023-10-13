Bola Tinubu administration has better economic plans for South East region – Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah Applauds Tinubu’s Fairness to South-East, Foresees Positive Developments for the Region

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, believes that President Bola Tinubu has treated the South-East fairly and anticipates further positive developments for the region. Ubah recently made the switch from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), making history as the party’s first senator from the South-East State.

Despite concerns about the APC’s performance in the South-East during the 2023 elections, Ubah expressed his confidence in President Tinubu’s commitment to the region. He stated, “If you look at the APC today, you will discover that the President [Bola Tinubu] has been super fair to the South-East, irrespective of our votes during the elections.” He cited the appointment of David Umahi as the Minister of Works as a notable example of this fairness, emphasizing that such appointments were previously uncommon.

Ubah emphasized the importance of the South-East joining the APC and not being left behind. He stated, “So, it is very important for us now to join the center party so that we would not be left behind.” He also hinted at a wave of politicians and stakeholders from the South-East region expected to join the APC in the coming weeks.

As Ubah aligns with the APC, he envisions a promising future for the South-East and expects a significant shift in the region’s political landscape.