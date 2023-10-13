Alleged Bauchi Manhood Snatcher Dies, Others Arrested as Victim Recovers

In a twist of fate, a victim of alleged penis theft in Bauchi state has announced his recovery from the incident.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija247news reports that the Bauchi Police Command had paraded some suspects for allegedly playing a role in the manhood snatching incident.

Meanwhile, in a video obtained by Naija247news the victim, Usman Sale, narrated how his body suddenly became numb after he shook hands with one of the suspects named Bitrus Yonana.

Sale said he took a shower and stimulated himself in several ways for arousal but his efforts proved abortive and that was something he had never experienced.

“I and my elder brother went to the residence of the suspect with a plea to restore my manhood before the intervention of local hunters who beat him in the process leading to his death,” he said

Mr Sale further stated that he had sought medical attention at the General Hospital in Toro Local Government Area of the State where his genital was confirmed to have completely shrunk.

“It didn’t disappear, it just shrunk totally and I could still ease myself normally… I got some prescribed drugs and many herbal medications that I am currently taking to restore my manhood.”

Naija247news gathered that after undergoing full medical treatment, Sale’s manhood is now fully back and functional.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, a 30-year-old Joshua Yonana during a parade by the police in Bauchi disclosed how they had been stealing male manhood, saying that they often apply charms on their palms to steal male genital organs.

“I shook hands with the victim in Nabardo and stole his penis. When I stole the penis, I handed it over to my colleague, Birtus, for onward delivery to our boss, Yonana Abubakar.

“I don’t know what our boss did with the stolen penis because this is my first time taking part in the assignment. They didn’t tell me how much I will be paid for each penis and this is my first experience and the only penis I have stolen. The most unfortunate thing now is that the person who has the spiritual power to restore the penis is dead,” Yonana said.

Yonana, a farmer with a wife and four children, added that “I will not be happy if my penis is stolen and I regret taking part in the bad thing and want government to forgive me.

“Yes, if a man’s penis is stolen, our boss has the charm to return it to the original owner but in the case of the victim in Nabardo, the man (our boss) is dead and we don’t know how to restore the penis. The stolen penis is already in the hands of the late boss.”

Corroborating his colleague, 27-year- old, Bitrus Iliya said: “It is true that my colleague Joshua Yonana stole the penis of one man and gave it to me. Immediately I received the stolen penis, I sent it to the head of the team, Yonana Abubakar.

“To be honest, our boss did not disclose to us what he was going to do with the stolen penis and he didn’t tell us how much was our reward for each penis but only promised to settle us in cash after concluding what he intended to do with the penis. We started this job last Sunday.

“It is our boss that has the secret of the charm to steal and return the penis of unsuspecting victims and before his death, he confessed to security men that he had received the penis of the man we stole at Nabardo.

“Before his death, our boss had agreed to return the penis of the victim and in the process, he attempted to run away and one of the hunters hit him with the handle of a gun and he slumped. Our boss had mentioned 8pm as the time he would restore the penis but he died before 8 pm.”

On his part, State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, said the command’s attention was drawn to an incident where hunters arrested three suspects, Joshua Yonana, Bitrus Iliya, and Yonana Abubakar in connection with organ theft.

The Commissioner said interrogation by the hunter led to the mob killing of the suspects where one of them collapsed and was rushed to a nearby clinic but later died.

“The police have arrested the hunters while the corpse was released to the relatives for burial.

“Investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for,” he added.