Lifestyle News

Woman Who Had Sexual Relationships With 300 Men In One Year Loses ‘Corporate’ Job

By: The Editor

Date:

Woman Who Engaged in Numerous Intimate Encounters Loses Corporate Job Due to OnlyFans Account

Annie Knight, a 26-year-old woman from Australia, has recently faced job loss after her employer discovered her clandestine OnlyFans account. She opened up about her experience on SBS’ Insight, expressing her astonishment at being let go from her corporate position.

Knight, who claims to be among the top 0.4 percent of creators on OnlyFans, confessed that she had concerns when she initially joined the platform but hadn’t anticipated losing her job. She remarked, “Yes, that was definitely my number one concern when I first started my account. And the last thing I wanted to do was to get fired if someone found my OnlyFans.”

Unfortunately, Knight’s apprehensions became a reality a few years later. She recounted the incident, saying, “I had just started a new job. I was on day five, and I actually went home sick that day, and I received an email saying termination of contract.” The email contained screenshots from her OnlyFans account and cited three reasons for her dismissal.

These reasons included allegations that she falsely claimed to have a side business, didn’t seek the company’s permission for her side venture, and shared explicit images of herself with explicit language. The company considered this behavior unacceptable.

When asked if she contested the decision, Knight revealed, “I did, only because by day five I hated the job so much that I wasn’t going to fight the ruling. But I was definitely very upset and very angry at the decision.”

Knight had started her OnlyFans in September 2020 with the aim of saving money to buy a house. She never expected it to become so financially rewarding so quickly. Within a month, she was making thousands and continued to use it as a side project to her full-time job, earning an average of $1,794 per month.

Now, she rakes in around $969 a day by sharing risqué photos of herself online. She reflected, “I am pleased to [have been fired] to an extent. I’m a lot happier now and have a lot more freedom. I’m earning a considerable amount more now than I was at the other job.”

Earlier this year, Annie made headlines for her explicit escapades and mentioned having intimate encounters with 300 men and women in the span of a year. She discussed her willingness to explore various aspects of intimacy on her OnlyFans account and even disclosed moments of intimate encounters in public settings.

The Editor
The Editor

