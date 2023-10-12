Menu
Woman bath husband with cooking oil in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman identified as Hope Nwala has allegedly poured hot groundnut oil on her husband, Ekelediri Nwankwo, in the Okehi community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the couple had been having issues over the attitude and dressing of the wife’s younger sister who lived with them.

Hope, who hails from the Obite Community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, fled Okehi after allegedly committing the dastardly act.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the victim said his sister-in-law had been disrespectful to him and dressed indecently so he decided to send her packing.

Nwankwo said he gave her some money to return home, however, his wife opposed his decision, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

He revealed that during his sister-in-law’s stay in their house, his wife started putting up suspicious behaviour. He said he had been noticing a strange man lurking around his wife and sister-in-law.

Nwankwo said he summoned courage and confronted his wife about his observations and demanded to know who the strange man was, but that instead she became violent and poured hot oil on him while he was asleep in addition to hitting him with a hammer.

“I told my wife’s younger sister to leave my house because of the way she started dressing,” he narrated.

“Her behaviour and the way she occupied my matrimonial bed even when I was around were unacceptable. And no young guy will tolerate such behaviour. But my wife refused the younger sister to leave the house.

“I also saw my wife alone with one tall black guy in the shop I rented for her. Not that he is in for business. He followed my wife and her sister here and there.

“So, with all this, I gave her younger sister two thousand naira transport to go home so that I could actually understand what was going on in my house, but my wife got upset, while I went to bed to sleep, she used boiled groundnut oil on me, then started hitting me with a hammer.”

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation is ongoing but that the suspect is on the run.

“I can confirm the incident. The matter was reported at the Igwuruta Police State Station. The woman has fled but we are on her train to ensure her arrest and make her face the law.” the PPRO added. (www.naija247news.com).

