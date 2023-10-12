Menu
State of The Nation

Woman Allegedly Bath Husband With Hot Oil

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 12,2023.

A woman identified as Mrs. Hope Nwala from Obite community has bathed her husband, Mr Ekelediri Nwankwo with hot vegetable oil in their home in the Okehi community in Etche Local government area of Rivers State.

She was also said to have hit him with a hammer before scalding him with hot oil.

According to the victim, trouble started when he cautioned his wife’s sister to desist from occupying the matrimonial bed he shared with his wife.

He said: “I have told my wife’s younger sister to leave my house because of the way she has started dressing, and the way she occupy my matrimonial bed even when I am around, no young guy will tolerate such behaviour. But my wife has refused the younger sister to leave the house.

“I also saw my wife alone with one tall black guy in the shop I rented for her, not that he is in for business, he followed my wife and sister here and there, with all these, I gave that her younger sister two thousand naira transport fare to go home so that I can actually understand what is going on in my house, but my wife got upset, while I went to bed to sleep, she used boiled groundnut oil on me, then started hitting me with harmer”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

