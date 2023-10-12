Why Northern Nigeria is backward in Western education- Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council, has shed light on the reasons behind the Northern region’s educational backwardness. He expressed his views during a conference organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, with the theme, “Education in Northern Nigeria: Status, Challenges, and the Way Forward.”

The first-class monarch emphasized that the lack of implementation of past recommendations is the primary cause of the educational setbacks in the North. He further stressed that the region would continue to face these challenges unless the recommendations from previous panels are taken seriously and put into action.

As the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, representing 20 first-class traditional rulers, the Sultan urged stakeholders in the North to exhibit greater commitment to the implementation of these recommendations for the advancement of education. He emphasized that merely organizing annual conferences without taking decisive actions would yield no progress.

The Sultan commended Professor Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufai, a former Minister of Education, and her team for conducting research and providing recommendations. He called upon stakeholders to form a committee to ensure the implementation of these suggestions, emphasizing that the core issue lies in implementation. He expressed the importance of addressing identified problems and moving forward with the other half of the solution.