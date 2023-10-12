Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Why Northern Nigeria is backward in Western education- Sultan of Sokoto

By: The Editor

Date:

The Sultan of Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council, has shed light on the reasons behind the Northern region’s educational backwardness. He expressed his views during a conference organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, with the theme, “Education in Northern Nigeria: Status, Challenges, and the Way Forward.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The first-class monarch emphasized that the lack of implementation of past recommendations is the primary cause of the educational setbacks in the North. He further stressed that the region would continue to face these challenges unless the recommendations from previous panels are taken seriously and put into action.

As the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, representing 20 first-class traditional rulers, the Sultan urged stakeholders in the North to exhibit greater commitment to the implementation of these recommendations for the advancement of education. He emphasized that merely organizing annual conferences without taking decisive actions would yield no progress.

The Sultan commended Professor Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufai, a former Minister of Education, and her team for conducting research and providing recommendations. He called upon stakeholders to form a committee to ensure the implementation of these suggestions, emphasizing that the core issue lies in implementation. He expressed the importance of addressing identified problems and moving forward with the other half of the solution.

Previous article
Woman Who Had Sexual Relationships With 300 Men In One Year Loses ‘Corporate’ Job
Next article
Thugs of Lagos, Thorns of Sambisa and the Deserts of Aba by Emmanuel Akaolisa
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Isreal, Hamas war diverts Western Corporations attention on Ukraine Crisis”

Godwin Okafor -
In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Western capitalists...

“Iran’s Raisi and Saudi’s MBS Hold Historic Phone Call Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict”

Gbenga Samson -
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...

Female Genital Disappearance: FCT Police Tackle Rampant False Alarms, Arraign Suspects

Joseph Adam -
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has begun the prosecution...

Alleged Bauchi Manhood Snatcher Dies, Others Arrested as Victim Recovers

Naija247news -
In a twist of fate, a victim of alleged...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Isreal, Hamas war diverts Western Corporations attention on Ukraine Crisis”

Geopolitics 0
In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Western capitalists...

“Iran’s Raisi and Saudi’s MBS Hold Historic Phone Call Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict”

Geopolitics 0
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...

Female Genital Disappearance: FCT Police Tackle Rampant False Alarms, Arraign Suspects

Nigeria Police Force 0
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has begun the prosecution...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights