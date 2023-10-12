Menu
UBA to make customers millionaires in super savers draw

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12, 2023.

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa Plc, has announced its upcoming Super Savers Draw.

In a statement, it said in line with its commitment to rewarding loyalty and promoting a culture of savings, UBA would provide opportunity for more of its customers to become millionaires through the draw, scheduled to hold at the UBA Head Office Lagos in December.

The statemen said, “As usual the draw is opened to both new and existing UBA account holders in Nigeria, with various mouth-watering prizes to be won by customers.

“In this edition, more than 100 lucky customers will qualify to win any of the following prizes; a grand prize of N10m Jackpot for one lucky winner; while another winner will go home with the Star Prize of N5m. Also, another lucky customer will win N1.8m rent allowance for one year.

“Other prices up for grabs include shopping allowance of N500,000; a cash prize of N100,000 each for 35 winners and N10,000 for the top 50 transacting Customers.”

The bank said 10 current account or savings accounts holders would quality to win N1m each in the draws, and 20 customers who open accounts via any of the bank’s digital channels would be rewarded with N10,000 every month.

Also, 15 kids with a UBA Kiddies account would each win N200,000 scholarship reward, while 10 Next gen account holders would go home with N180,000 cash prize each.

UBA’s Head, Retail Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh, who spoke ahead of the draw, said that the unique Super Savers draw has something big for everyone, and is organised by the bank to appreciate its customers who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years.(www.naija247news.com).

