Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Two Point of Sale (POS) agents on Thursday appeared before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N942 million belonging to their employer.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 12,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The defendants – Chigozie Omeje, 26; and Irene Andrew, 29; whose addresses were not given, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, cybercrime and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendants and some others at large committed the offences in June and July at Odugunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Joseph alleged that the defendants conspired and used a POS machine to manipulate the security system to steal the money.

He said that while the defendants worked with their employer, Shago POS Terminals, they fraudulently transferred a total of N942 million to their personal bank accounts and other bank accounts.

Joseph said that the offences contravened Section 12 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015.

The prosecutor said that the offences were also punishable under Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. M. Kayode Alamu, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, adding that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Alamu adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
FG trains, empowers 60 Edo, Delta poultry farmers
Next article
Things To Know About RCCG Pastor Appointed EFCC Chairman
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria’s Central Bank Lifts Forex Restrictions on 43 Items, Aims to Boost Market Liquidity”

Gbenga Samson -
Nigeria's central bank, as of October 12th, has announced...

Nigeria Army neutralise 50 terrorists, apprehend 114

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday...

Things To Know About RCCG Pastor Appointed EFCC Chairman

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. Ola Olukoyede has been appointed as the Executive...

FG trains, empowers 60 Edo, Delta poultry farmers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria’s Central Bank Lifts Forex Restrictions on 43 Items, Aims to Boost Market Liquidity”

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
Nigeria's central bank, as of October 12th, has announced...

Nigeria Army neutralise 50 terrorists, apprehend 114

Security News 0
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday...

Things To Know About RCCG Pastor Appointed EFCC Chairman

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. Ola Olukoyede has been appointed as the Executive...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights