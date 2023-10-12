Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu nominates Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Head

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In a recent development, Nigeria’s President has nominated a lawyer to assume leadership of the nation’s anti-corruption agency, following the suspension of the previous chief, President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson announced. Tinubu’s choice for this critical role is Ola Olukoyede, a former chief of staff to the previous head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This nomination comes after the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was facing allegations of abusing his office, approximately four months ago.

The EFCC plays a pivotal role in the investigation and prosecution of corruption in Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil exporter and the biggest economy. The country has grappled with deep-rooted corruption issues for several decades. If Olukoyede secures confirmation by the Senate, he will take charge of an agency that is actively involved in extradition proceedings against former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke. Alison-Madueke faces charges related to receiving bribes in the form of cash, luxury goods, private jet flights, and the utilization of high-end properties in Britain in exchange for awarding oil contracts.

Nigerians have long attributed widespread poverty in the country to corruption within the political elite. Nigeria is currently contending with challenges such as chronic dollar shortages, a substantial debt burden, double-digit inflation, and sluggish economic growth.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

