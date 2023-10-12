Menu
Politics & Govt News

Things To Know About RCCG Pastor Appointed EFCC Chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 12,2023.

Ola Olukoyede has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by President Bola Tinubu. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday Olukoyede is expected to serve for a term of four years, upon confirmation by the senate.

Below are things to know about the new EFCC boss:

– Olukoyede hails from Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria.

– He was born in Ikere-Ekiti on 14 October 1969.

– Olukoyede is a seasoned lawyer with over twenty- two (22) years of experience in compliance management, corporate intelligence and fraud management.

– He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018)

He is a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

-Former President Muhammadu Buhari nominated him to serve Secretary to the EFCC (2018-2023)

President Tinubu, in June this year, suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chair, and in his place, appointed Abdulkarim Chukkol, then director of operations, in an acting capacity Bawa’s suspension, anchored on “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him” followed a conventional pattern of unceremonious removal of past EFCC bosses.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

