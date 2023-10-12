Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

“Swift Military Airstrikes Decimate Zamfara Bandit Camps Following CDS Directive”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Following the directive from Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, military airstrikes struck Zamfara bandits’ camps, resulting in the deaths of numerous armed bandits in North-West Nigeria within 24 hours.

A source from the defense intelligence revealed that this joint military operation was executed based on credible intelligence from areas prone to banditry in Kebbi and Zamfara.

The operation was described as a ruthlessly coordinated effort between the air component and ground troops. The Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji successfully eliminated several terrorists and their leaders near Sangeko in Maru LGA, Zamfara State.

These bandits had been identified due to intelligence reports of a large gathering and a planned move towards Niger State, traveling in a convoy of motorcycles along the Kabaro to Sangeko route. Aircraft engaged the terrorists, neutralizing many of them and destroying their motorcycles.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, confirmed the success of the operation but refrained from providing casualty figures, as the mission was still ongoing.

General Christopher Musa had earlier urged Nigerian troops not to wait for Boko Haram attacks but to actively seek out and engage the insurgents. He stressed that a soldier’s duty is incomplete without eliminating armed terrorists. President Bola Tinubu expressed his appreciation for the troops’ dedication in the fight against insurgency, wishing them success.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

