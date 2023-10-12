Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market closes positively, All Share Index appreciates by 0.17%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transaction on the floor of the Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.17% to settle at 67,100.49 from the previous close of 66,984.62. This brings the year-to-date to 30.61%, the month-to-date to 1.09% and the week-to-date to 0.97% respectively.

Market Capitalisation closed at N36.865Trillion. An aggregate of 410,320,989 units of shares were traded in 5,637 deals valued at N4.457billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as a total of 18 equities gained while 17 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Thomas Wyatt Plc led other gainers with 9.81% growth to close at N2.35 from its previous price of N2.14

Daar Communications, Cornerstone Insurance and Transcorp Plc amongst other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 6.45% and 5.41% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Omatek Ventures Plc led other price decliners as it shed 8.33% off its share price to close at N0.44 from its previous close of N0.48

Oando, Africa Prudential and Caverton Offshore Support Plc amongst other losers also shed their share prices by 8.08, 7.80% and 6.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc traded about 163.201million units of its shares in 13 deals, valued at N256.494million.

Access Bank Holding Corporation Plc traded about 36.590million units of its shares in 457 deals, valued at N574.391million.

Zenith Bank Plc traded about 30.808million units of its shares in 502 deals, valued at N972.265. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Does Not Owe Nigerians Any Explanation on His Identity – Group Tackles Peter Obi
Next article
Naira exchanges to N1030 at Black Market,N776.80/$1 at I&E
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira exchanges to N1030 at Black Market,N776.80/$1 at I&E

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened on the...

Tinubu Does Not Owe Nigerians Any Explanation on His Identity – Group Tackles Peter Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023.. Igbo sociopolitical group, the Omalegwuoku Progressive Initiative/Igbo Kwenu...

Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures in Lekki

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, October 11,...

PDP accuses INEC of vote allocation in Nasarawa guber election

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday alleged...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira exchanges to N1030 at Black Market,N776.80/$1 at I&E

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened on the...

Tinubu Does Not Owe Nigerians Any Explanation on His Identity – Group Tackles Peter Obi

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023.. Igbo sociopolitical group, the Omalegwuoku Progressive Initiative/Igbo Kwenu...

Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures in Lekki

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, October 11,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights