Stock market closes positively, All Share Index appreciates by 0.17%

October 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transaction on the floor of the Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.17% to settle at 67,100.49 from the previous close of 66,984.62. This brings the year-to-date to 30.61%, the month-to-date to 1.09% and the week-to-date to 0.97% respectively.

Market Capitalisation closed at N36.865Trillion. An aggregate of 410,320,989 units of shares were traded in 5,637 deals valued at N4.457billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as a total of 18 equities gained while 17 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Thomas Wyatt Plc led other gainers with 9.81% growth to close at N2.35 from its previous price of N2.14

Daar Communications, Cornerstone Insurance and Transcorp Plc amongst other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 6.45% and 5.41% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Omatek Ventures Plc led other price decliners as it shed 8.33% off its share price to close at N0.44 from its previous close of N0.48

Oando, Africa Prudential and Caverton Offshore Support Plc amongst other losers also shed their share prices by 8.08, 7.80% and 6.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc traded about 163.201million units of its shares in 13 deals, valued at N256.494million.

Access Bank Holding Corporation Plc traded about 36.590million units of its shares in 457 deals, valued at N574.391million.

Zenith Bank Plc traded about 30.808million units of its shares in 502 deals, valued at N972.265. (www.naija247news.com).