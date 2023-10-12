Sahara Group’s Solutions to Lowering Energy Transaction Costs in Africa

Tolulope Fadipe, the Assistant General Manager of Legal at Sahara Group, recently addressed the issue of reducing transaction costs for energy companies in Africa. Speaking at the Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar (ATFS2023) in Lagos, Fadipe emphasized the importance of in-house capacity building to mitigate the impact of legal fees on transactions.

Fadipe advocated for tailored training programs and collaborations with reputable law firms to bolster the knowledge and technical skills required for handling complex energy transactions in Africa and beyond. He stressed that maintaining an in-house legal team well-versed in the legal intricacies of transactions is the most effective strategy for cutting down legal expenses.

He highlighted the necessity of involving company lawyers in strategy development and transaction execution to achieve cost reduction. Fadipe also emphasized the importance of growing a diversified, comprehensive capacity across various energy projects and transactions.

To further decrease legal costs, Fadipe recommended in-house transaction strategy review, the utilization of technology, and virtual transaction processes in project execution. He cited Sahara Group’s commitment to providing platforms for their staff’s capacity growth to support energy operations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, resulting in substantial cost savings and added value to their operations.

Fadipe identified several factors driving legal costs in international finance transactions, including regulated solicitors’ fees, travel expenses incurred by external counsel during due diligence, transaction complexity, the availability of competent legal counsel in the transaction’s jurisdiction, and the need for bilingual services.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of deliberate talent acquisition for in-house legal teams and the adoption of robust capacity-building strategies to support regional and international energy transactions.