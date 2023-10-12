Russia Fails in Attempt to Regain Seat on UN’s Human Rights Council

Russia’s bid to rejoin the United Nations’ premier human rights body, 18 months after its suspension following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ended in failure. In a confidential vote by the UN General Assembly’s 193 members, Bulgaria secured 160 votes, and Albania obtained 123, securing three-year terms on the Human Rights Council commencing on January 1.

Russia, with 83 votes, found itself in third place. The General Assembly’s decision was seen as a significant message to the Russian government concerning its responsibility for numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch.

The removal of Russia from the council in April 2022 was a result of diplomatic efforts led by the United States. The election for the upcoming term was regarded as a test of Moscow’s diplomatic support amid robust criticism from Western nations regarding its aggressive actions against Ukraine.

Before the vote, Albanian Ambassador Ferit Hoxha emphasized the importance of the General Assembly’s choice to demonstrate that it will not accept an aggressor as a peacemaker.

This vote followed a recent Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian village of Hroza, resulting in over 50 casualties.

Although Russia garnered support from nearly half of the UN’s member states, this doesn’t diminish Ukraine’s considerable influence in the General Assembly, as stated by Richard Gowan of the Crisis Group.

In March, a UN-mandated investigative body accused Russia of various war crimes in Ukraine, including unlawful killings, torture, and the deportation of children. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the alleged illegal deportation of hundreds of Ukrainian children.

China also won a seat in this vote, despite over 80 nonprofit groups urging states to oppose Beijing’s re-election due to its human rights record. Last year, the UN’s former human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, identified potential crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang region.

Critics voiced concerns over the human rights records of countries elected to the Human Rights Council, including Burundi and China. The council’s 47 members are allocated by region, and the election results highlighted ongoing debates about the council’s credibility.