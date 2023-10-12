Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Release Nnamdi Kanu And Become A National Hero’ – Ohanaeze Begs Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 12,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has begged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohanaeze also asked the Nigerian President to withdraw all charges against Kanu.

Ohanaeze, while appealing to the President, disclosed that doing that would make Tinubu a national hero.

The group made this known in a statement on Wednesday by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro in which it reacted to the release of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho from detention in Benin Republic after about two years.

Ohanaeze while commending Yoruba leaders for securing the release of Igboho, called on President Tinubu to emulate his counterpart in Benin, Patrice Talon and free Kanu from detention.

The statement reads:Quote

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering contributions of Yoruba leaders such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and Pa Ayo Adebanjo towards the release of Sunday Igboho.

“The organisation recalls its October 1, 2023 Independence Day plea for the release of both Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes that this is an opportune time for President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate similar gestures and drop all charges against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, allowing him to regain his freedom.”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo firmly believes that President Tinubu will be hailed as a national hero if he seizes this opportunity to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The organization acknowledges that Nigerians who felt denigrated by Kanu’s actions should find it in their hearts to forgive him, as his release will mark a significant step towards national unity and reconciliation.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Previous article
Gbadedo Rhodes-Vivour files 21 grounds of appeal challenging Tribunal verdict on Sanwo-Olu
Next article
Ex-Buhari Aide Lauretta Onochie Says Peter Obi Failed As A Governor In Anambra
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ex-Buhari Aide Lauretta Onochie Says Peter Obi Failed As A Governor In Anambra

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate saga, former aide...

Gbadedo Rhodes-Vivour files 21 grounds of appeal challenging Tribunal verdict on Sanwo-Olu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in...

MMA2 to increase tariffs for Car Park, VIP walk-in Lounge from November 1

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal...

Police Force Headquarters takes over case of 2-year-old boy killed by NDLEA Operative

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ex-Buhari Aide Lauretta Onochie Says Peter Obi Failed As A Governor In Anambra

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate saga, former aide...

Gbadedo Rhodes-Vivour files 21 grounds of appeal challenging Tribunal verdict on Sanwo-Olu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in...

MMA2 to increase tariffs for Car Park, VIP walk-in Lounge from November 1

Aviation 0
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights