Police nab fraud syndicates at Iyana Church bus stop in Lagos

October 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected fraudsters at Iyana Church Bus stop, Lagos after receiving credible information from concerned citizens.

The suspects, Orji Chinedu ‘m’ aged 38, Uche Godwin ‘m’ aged 37 and Ifeoma Nathaniel ‘f’ aged 51 years, who were arrested on October 9, 2023, were in the business of picking passengers from Iyana Church Bus Stop, with a Toyota Camry with registration number LSD 497 AA. The suspects ran out of luck when some persons recognized them and raised alarm.

On receipt of the information, police officers from Sabo Division raced to the scene, arrested the suspects and recovered their operational vehicle.

Investigation revealed that after the suspects picked up passengers, they would deliberately start an argument about dollars in the boot, making unsuspecting victims intervene in the argument, and subsequently get defrauded.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects will be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.(www.naija247news.com).