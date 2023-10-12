Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police nab fraud syndicates at Iyana Church bus stop in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected fraudsters at Iyana Church Bus stop, Lagos after receiving credible information from concerned citizens.

The suspects, Orji Chinedu ‘m’ aged 38, Uche Godwin ‘m’ aged 37 and Ifeoma Nathaniel ‘f’ aged 51 years, who were arrested on October 9, 2023, were in the business of picking passengers from Iyana Church Bus Stop, with a Toyota Camry with registration number LSD 497 AA. The suspects ran out of luck when some persons recognized them and raised alarm.

On receipt of the information, police officers from Sabo Division raced to the scene, arrested the suspects and recovered their operational vehicle.

Investigation revealed that after the suspects picked up passengers, they would deliberately start an argument about dollars in the boot, making unsuspecting victims intervene in the argument, and subsequently get defrauded.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects will be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Nab Two Female Students For Killing Man During Sex Romp
Next article
PDP accuses INEC of vote allocation in Nasarawa guber election
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures in Lekki

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, October 11,...

PDP accuses INEC of vote allocation in Nasarawa guber election

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday alleged...

Police Nab Two Female Students For Killing Man During Sex Romp

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two female students of Kwara State...

Zamfara records 1,188 cholera cases, 40 deaths – Commissioner

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zamfara has recorded 1,188 cases of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures in Lekki

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, October 11,...

PDP accuses INEC of vote allocation in Nasarawa guber election

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday alleged...

Police Nab Two Female Students For Killing Man During Sex Romp

CrimeWatch 0
October 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two female students of Kwara State...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights