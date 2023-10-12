Menu
Police Force Headquarters takes over case of 2-year-old boy killed by NDLEA Operative

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has taken over investigations into the alleged killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omorhiakogbe, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ivan died on July 13, 2023, after he was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired by NDLEA operatives during a raid on drug peddlers’ hideouts in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The bullet also scratched his younger brother, Erhumossele, in one of his eyes.

Omorhiakogbe was rushed to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, where he was confirmed dead, but his brother survived.

The boys were at his mother’s shop at a plaza in the locality when the incident happened.

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Wale Abass, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Asaba on Tuesday, October 10, said the force headquarters had taken over the investigation from the state for a thorough investigation.

“About the NDLEA and the issue that happened in Okpanam, we have concluded investigations, the suspect has been taken to Abuja, for more in depth investigation probably to go beyond what our wherewithal here can achieve,” the CP said.

“They have taken the suspect to Abuja, we have given them the case file and I believe in no distant time, the suspect will be charged.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

