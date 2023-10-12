Menu
“Nigeria’s Central Bank Lifts Forex Restrictions on 43 Items, Aims to Boost Market Liquidity”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Nigeria’s central bank, as of October 12th, has announced its commitment to enhancing liquidity within the foreign exchange market.

They have also decided to lift restrictions on 43 items, including products like rice, cement, and poultry, that had previously been banned from accessing foreign exchange.

This restriction, initially imposed in 2015 during the tenure of former Governor Godwin Emefiele, aimed to support the country’s naira currency through unconventional policies.

Spokesperson Isa Abdulmumin explained, “In line with its responsibility to maintain price stability, the CBN will periodically inject liquidity into the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

As market liquidity improves, the frequency of these CBN interventions will gradually decrease.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
