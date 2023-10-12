Nigerians slam Pastor Adeboye for posting a video of him praying for Israel as it continues its war with Hamas

Oct 12,2023.

Nigerians on social media have slammed the Senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye for coming out to show sympathy to Isreal as it continues its war with Hamas.

In a one minute thirty six seconds video, Adeboye prayed for Israel as it battles with the Hamas terrorists group in Gaza strip, Palestine.

He posted the video on X with the caption

‘’Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment. The Almighty God, the holy one of Israel will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus”.

Many Nigerians have slammed him for speaking about the issues in Israel when he has never done a video recording speaking about the various crisis in Nigeria. (www.naija247news.com)