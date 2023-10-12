Menu
Religion

Nigerians slam Pastor Adeboye for posting a video of him praying for Israel as it continues its war with Hamas

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 12,2023.

Nigerians on social media have slammed the Senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye for coming out to show sympathy to Isreal as it continues its war with Hamas.

In a one minute thirty six seconds video, Adeboye prayed for Israel as it battles with the Hamas terrorists group in Gaza strip, Palestine.

He posted the video on X with the caption

‘’Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment. The Almighty God, the holy one of Israel will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus”.

Many Nigerians have slammed him for speaking about the issues in Israel when he has never done a video recording speaking about the various crisis in Nigeria. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

