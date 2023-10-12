Nigeria Army neutralise 50 terrorists, apprehend 114

October 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that its next frontier in the fight against insecurity and other violent/extremist threats confronting the country is the dismantling and destruction of all safe havens used by criminal elements.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who made this known at a media briefing said, “These safe havens provide the flow of funding, material, weapons, fighters, command and control that supports terrorism and insurgency confronting us.

“As part of restrategizing and modifying its operations to overcome the changes in tactics of the extremist operating across the country, the central issues on the ground for the militaty, is overcoming instability from the safe havens of these violent extremist groups that have existed for many years.

“These safe haven’s in effect provided a support base for insurgent activities.

“The military has identified several of these safe havens and operations are targeted towards ensuring that they are completely dismantled.

“There are safe havens spread across various theatres ranging from the tumbuns in the North East to other locations such as national parks, game reserves and forests across the country.

Gen Buba disclosed that, “Recently, one of the safe havens in Aku Forest in Okigwe LGA of Imo State in the South East was invaded” noting that, “Troops found unspeakable and unprintable activities going on in the camp. These extremist are cannibals feasting on fellow humans and slaughtering them for other devilish acts”.

“It is clear that some of the the safe havens from which these insurgents and terrorists operate from often extend across the borders with other countries, thereby making it a regional issue. Nevertheless, the objective of ongoing operations is to ensure these safe havens are completely destroyed within the shores of the country.

“The military will continue to fine tune its operations to ensure maximum protection of citizens and restoration of security across the country. We are getting it right and continue to encourage citizens that know something to say something, so that we can do something about it. Together we win the fight”.

He called on citizens living in such communities to inform security agencies of these atrocities that are mostly perpetrated under the influence and command of Native Doctors pointing out that intilligence operations will be carried out and such native doctors will be arrested, and handed over to appropriate security agencies.

Speaking on operations to rid the nation of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, Gen Buba said, “In the last one week, troops neutralized 50 terrorists while 114 of them were arrested.

“Troops also arrested 19 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 49 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 53 illegal refinery sites, 54 dugout pits, 66 boats, 138 storage tanks, 253 cooking ovens, 2 pumping machines, 8 speedboat and 17 hoses.

Troops also denied oil theft perpetrators stealing of crude oil and products worth estimated sum of Nine hundred and sixty eight million, one hundred and sixty thousand fifty naira (N968,160,050.00).

During the firefights and engagements, troops recovered 65 assorted weapons and 400 assorted ammunition made up of 25 AK47 rifles, 4 locally fabricated rifles, 4 pistols, 6 pump action guns, 12 Dane guns, 3 AK47 rifles loaded with 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo among others.

Throwing light on the encounters, Buba said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East neutralized 12 terrorists, arrested 26 and rescued 6 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered; 17 AK47 rifles, one AK47 rifle loaded with 21 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one 36 hand grenade, 137 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 4 mobile phones.

“Troops conducted fighting patrols in Chibok and Askira-Uba LGAs, ambushed BH/ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Troop’s continuous onslaught also led to the surrender of BH/ISWAP fighters in Bama LGA of the same state. Troops also conducted stop and search operation that led to arrest of terrorists and their collaborators in Mobbar and Gujba LGAs of Borno and Yobe States respectively.

“On 3 October 2023, troops ambushed BH/ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza LGA of Borno State resulting in troops neutralizing 5 terrorists and recovering 5 AK47 rifle and 40 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“Two (2) BH/ISWAP terrorist fighters surrendered to troops in Bama LGA of Borno State while troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 29 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition, 4 mobile phones as well as one mini solar panel.

“On 6 October 2023, troops on fighting patrol made contact with BH/ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State resulting in troops neutralizing 6 and recovering 6 AK47 rifles, one 36 hand grenade and 60 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition

The air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction around Damboa – Maiduguri and Gwoza – Madagali LGAs after sighting terrorists at some locations overhead. The aircraft engaged the locations with rockets neutralizing several of them and disrupting their activities.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 4 pistols, one Dane gun, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 2 mobile phones.

“Troops conducted patrols and arrested suspected kidnappers in Kanam and Sanga LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna States respectively. Troop also conducted cordon and search in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State leading to recovery of arms and ammunitions.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 28 terrorists and rescued one kidnapped hostages.

“Troops conducted raid operation and arrested suspected terrorists in Takum LGA of Benue State. Troops on fighting patrol, rescued a kidnap victim in Logo LGA of Benue State. Troops also arrested suspected bunkerers in Gwagwalada and Abuja Municipal Area Council of FCT.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 9 terrorists, arrested 12 terrorists and rescued 25 kidnapped hostages. Troop’s also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, one locally fabricated gun, 155 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one magazine and one vehicle.

“The troops conducted fighting patrol and neutralize terrorists and rescued kidnapped hostages in Faskari LGA of the same.

Additionally, troops conducted offensive operations in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State while arresting terrorist’s collaborators and informants in Zaria LGA of Kaduna State.

“On 3 October 2023, following tip off on kidnapping activities in Faskari LGA of Katsina State. Troops mobilized and made contact with the terrorists rescuing 22 kidnapped hostages and recovered 5 AK47 rifles loaded with 80 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“On 4 October 2023, troops while conducting offensive operation made contact with terrorists in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, neutralized 5 terrorists and recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 75 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition as well as one canter truck belonging to a bandits’ kingpin identified as Nasanda..(www.naija247news.com).