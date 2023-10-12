Niger Police Nab Man For Stealing Two Horses

October 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Niger State has arrested one Ahmed Abubakar Aliyu, for stealing two horses from a farm at Chekungi village.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, October 12, 2023, said the stolen horses were recovered from the suspect and returned to the owner.

“On 04/10/2023 at about 1430hrs, a case of missing horses from a farm at Chekungi village via Bida was reported at ‘A’ Div Bida, that on 03/10/2023 at about 2110hrs, two female horses were missing from the stable where about five horses were kept,” the statement reads.

“The complainant strongly suspected one Ahmed Abubakar Aliyu ‘m’ of Zaria, Kaduna who was in the farm and he had been visiting the farm for horse grooming and racing.

“The suspect was immediately arrested from the farm and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime that he moved the two horses to a nearby bush from the farm, while he later hired a vehicle from the park to move the horses to Kaduna at a cost of one hundred thousand naira

“Based on the confession, the driver of the vehicle was contacted and he dropped the horses at Mararaban-Jos, Kaduna, while another vehicle was arranged to convey the horses back to Bida.

“However, the suspect is in custody, case is under investigation and he will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the investigation is concluded.” (www.naija247news.com).