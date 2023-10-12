Naira exchanges to N1030 at Black Market,N776.80/$1 at I&E

October 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened on the American Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and the black market windows of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Wednesday, October 11.

Naira in the Investors and Exporters segment of the market lost N10.97 or 1.4 per cent against the US Dollar yesterday to quote at N776.80/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s rate of N765.83/$1.

The scarcity of forex in the spot market during the session badly affected the local currency as the value of transactions went down by 51.81 per cent or $31.24 million to $29.06 million from the $60.30 million quoted on Tuesday.

In the parallel market arm, the value of the Naira depreciated against the Dollar in the midweek session by N15 to quote at N1,030/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,015/$1.(www.naija247news.com).