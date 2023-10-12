Menu
Political parties

My Critics Accused Me Of Serving Jihadist’ — Buhari’s Ex-Aide Femi Adesina To Reply Christian Preachers In New Book

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In his upcoming book, “Working With Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity,” Femi Adesina addresses the accusations of serving as a jihadist that he faced from certain Christian preachers during his tenure in the Muhammadu Buhari administration from 2015 to 2023.

Adesina recounts his experiences, mentioning that some preachers cursed, made false prophecies, and incited hatred against the government from the pulpit. He expresses gratitude to Reverend Chris Okotie, who supported him during challenging times and encouraged loyalty to his former boss.

Adesina hints at revealing more about these incidents in a chapter of his book, where he details what some preachers did and how they spread hatred. Notably, he singles out Bishop David Oyedepo and Bishop Matthew Kukah as individuals he will address in the book.

Adesina had previously criticized Oyedepo for his remarks about corruption in Buhari’s administration and responded to Kukah’s comments about corruption in Nigeria.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

