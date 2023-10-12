Menu
Aviation

MMA2 to increase tariffs for Car Park, VIP walk-in Lounge from November 1

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), have announced an increment in car park and VIP lounge services tariff starting November 1.

According to a statement from BASL, the tariff review was in light of the new economic situation in the country and that the decision had long been held down, and it couldn’t be postponed any further for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

BASL said the tariff adjustments would affect car park and VIP lounge tariffs only.

A statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications Department, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, explained that the tariffs increase was necessary in order to boost revenue to continue to maintain the terminal.

Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, Mr. Kola Bamigboye said, “Our car park tariffs have been revised to align with our ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for our valued passengers.”

According to Bamigboye, the new Car Park tariff structure would consider car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within the Multi-storey Car Park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

For the lounge access fee, Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, Esther Ojeiwa, said in order to maintain top-notch services at the lounge, it had become necessary to upwardly review the access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge by 33.3%.

“To further enhance the lounge experience, we have updated our lounge tariffs, offering even greater value for your money,” she added.

“These new tariffs will come into effect on the 1st November 2023 and will be available on our website also,” she added.

Yinka-Olawuyi said the management of BASL has given assurance to the general public that the changes were essential to support ongoing improvements to the services offered by the company and the continuous improvement in passenger experience at MMA2.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

