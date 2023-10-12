Menu
Lightning kills Catholic priest in Benue

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12     22023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Faustinus Ukenongo Gundu, has reportedly been killed by lightning in Jootar Mbaterem community, Mbayenge Ward, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Rev. Fr. Gundu, who was the Parish Priest in charge of St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar, was struck dead by lightning on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Members of the community and parishioners, including Olikita Ekani, a former media aide to the immediate governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, confirmed the sad incident on Facebook.

One Orshio Cyprian wrote: “My boss RIP Rev Fr. Faustinus Ukenongo Gundu. Early today we were together in your room without knowing that this will happen to you,”

Aoraan Festus: “Rest in peace Rev. Fr. Gundu Faustinus. I grew up to know Rev. Fr. Gundu, he started the Catholic parish in my home town, St Michael’s Catholic Church Abaji-Kpav. He spelt over ten years before he left Abaji, today I heard a sad news that he died as a result of thunder strike. A born of Ikpayongo of Masev in the present Gwer East LGA has spent all his priesthood life in Sankera axis preaching the gospel of God. May your soul continue to rest with our father in heaven. Rest in peace Padre.”

Mkaave Gabriel Ortyom said he met the late priest while coming back from school on Wednesday.

“Rest in peace Fr. Just yesterday, when I was coming back from school (Federal university Wukari Taraba state),I met him we bought Banana at the same place I assisted by carrying the banana he bought on the bike he was about to travelled on to his parish House.He took off before me at his parish house. Some minutes later, I took off from Jootar to my destination. Fr Faustinus Gundu may you rest with the Lord,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

