Politics & Govt News

Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures in Lekki

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 12,2023.

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, October 11, demolished structures obstructing a drainage channel in the Lekki area of the state. The spokesperson for the state Ministry of Environment, Kunle Adeshina, made this known in a post on his X handle.

Sharing a video of the demolition, Adeshina wrote

After the expiration of several contravention notices, LASG Wednesday demolished structures on drainage setbacks at Lekki II Ikota Drainage Channel.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

PDP accuses INEC of vote allocation in Nasarawa guber election
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

