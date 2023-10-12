Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures in Lekki

Oct 12,2023.

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, October 11, demolished structures obstructing a drainage channel in the Lekki area of the state. The spokesperson for the state Ministry of Environment, Kunle Adeshina, made this known in a post on his X handle.

Sharing a video of the demolition, Adeshina wrote

“After the expiration of several contravention notices, LASG Wednesday demolished structures on drainage setbacks at Lekki II Ikota Drainage Channel.”(www.naija247news.com)