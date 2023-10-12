Lagos Government Evacuates 310 Pilgrims from Jerusalem Amid Israel Attack

In response to a sudden attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, the Lagos State government has successfully airlifted and brought back 310 of its citizens who were on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs for their efforts and called for peace not only in Israel but also across the world.

Israel has been profoundly impacted by Hamas’ multifaceted assault, drawing parallels to the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. The death toll has climbed to over 900 in Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes on Gaza, resulting in a death toll of 687 there.

The Nigerian government has called for a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to prevent further suffering among civilians and urging both parties to exercise restraint and prioritize civilian safety.