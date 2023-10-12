Isreal, Hamas War eclipsing Russia Ukraine Conflict in geopolitical discussions – Hungary

The war between Israel and Hamas has taken center stage in international discussions, eclipsing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He expressed this view in a Facebook post before meeting with ministers from Gulf states.

Szijjarto and other EU foreign ministers gathered to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas with counterparts from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, constituting the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The discussion in Oman primarily revolved around the Israel-Hamas conflict. Hungary has raised concerns that the recent events could jeopardize the progress made in peacemaking efforts, especially given the normalization of relations between Bahrain, the UAE, and Israel, with Saudi Arabia engaged in talks mediated by the United States to follow suit.

Szijjarto emphasized the need to prevent the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, acknowledging the critical role of the Gulf states in this endeavor.

Hungary has maintained a similar stance regarding the Ukraine conflict, consistently advocating for a ceasefire and peace talks. However, Hungary opposes further EU military aid to Ukraine and the transportation of Western weapons through Hungarian territory. Szijjarto and Prime Minister Viktor Orban have argued that EU leaders are exacerbating the Ukraine conflict, which could negatively impact Hungary’s economy and pose a risk of sparking a global war.

Szijjarto highlighted the EU’s differing approaches to conflicts outside Europe and those within Europe, accusing the EU of fueling conflicts and supplying weapons when the conflict is in Europe, in contrast to its calls for peace and negotiations in conflicts outside the continent.

The EU recently issued a statement condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defense while advocating for a lasting and sustainable peace through revitalized efforts in the Middle East Peace Process. The EU has also continued its aid payments to the Palestinian Authority.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted with Hamas launching an attack on Israel, resulting in rocket attacks on Israeli cities and incursions into Jewish settlements near the Gaza border. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war and initiated airstrikes on Gaza. As of Tuesday, both sides have reported casualties, with more than 1,000 Israelis and nearly 800 Palestinians killed.

