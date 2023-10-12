Menu
Lifestyle News

I don’t have any billionaire boyfriend says Mercy Eke

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Mercy Eke, the first runner-up of the recent BBNaija All Stars show, has come clean about her previous claim of having a billionaire boyfriend during a recent interview.

In the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the show, she had stated that her boyfriend offered her 120 million naira within 3 months if she refrained from participating in the show, expressing his jealousy and discouragement about her return to the show for a second time. She also mentioned that he had offered her the show’s 120 million Naira grand prize to dissuade her from joining.

However, during an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke reversed her statement, admitting that she had fabricated the story about having a billionaire boyfriend. She clarified that she had only made the claim to deter male housemates as she was not interested in pursuing a relationship.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

