I don’t have any billionaire boyfriend says Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, the first runner-up of the recent BBNaija All Stars show, has come clean about her previous claim of having a billionaire boyfriend during a recent interview.

In the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the show, she had stated that her boyfriend offered her 120 million naira within 3 months if she refrained from participating in the show, expressing his jealousy and discouragement about her return to the show for a second time. She also mentioned that he had offered her the show’s 120 million Naira grand prize to dissuade her from joining.

However, during an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke reversed her statement, admitting that she had fabricated the story about having a billionaire boyfriend. She clarified that she had only made the claim to deter male housemates as she was not interested in pursuing a relationship.