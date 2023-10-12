Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Fact Sheet: RCCG Pastor Ola Olukoyede, Appointed as EFCC Boss

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

1. Birth and Origin:
– Ola Olukoyede was born in Ikere-Ekiti on October 14, 1969.
– He is an indigene of Ekiti State.

2. Education:
– Olukoyede is an alumnus of several prestigious institutions, including Lagos State University, University of Lagos, Institute of Arbitration ICC – Paris, France, and the University of Harvard (Kennedy School of Executive Education).

3. Legal Expertise:
– He is an experienced lawyer with specialization in compliance management, corporate intelligence, and fraud management.

4. EFCC Experience:
– Olukoyede has a significant background in the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman from 2016 to 2018.
– He also served as the EFCC Secretary under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2018 to 2023.

5. Religious Affiliation:
– Ola Olukoyede is a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Appointment Details:
– President Bola Tinubu appointed Ola Olukoyede as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, with a proposed term of four years, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

These key details provide insights into Ola Olukoyede’s background, qualifications, and experience as the newly appointed head of the EFCC.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

