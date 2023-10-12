Ex-Buhari Aide Lauretta Onochie Says Peter Obi Failed As A Governor In Anambra

Oct 12,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate saga, former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has strongly criticised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Onochie’s scathing remarks came in response to Obi’s public call for Tinubu to disclose his true identity during a press conference held yesterday.

During the conference, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, raised concerns about the potential negative image of Nigerians abroad, stating that if Tinubu’s identity remained shrouded in controversy, the world might view Nigerians as fraudsters, forgers, and identity thieves.

He challenged Tinubu to reveal his authentic identity, sparking a heated exchange of words in the Nigerian political sphere.

Reacting vehemently to Obi’s comments, Onochie took to Twitter, a popular social media platform, to express her disdain. In her post, she lambasted Obi, labeling his request as “idiotic” and accused him of lacking the temperament and disposition necessary to lead a diverse nation like Nigeria.

Onochie wrote, “Dear Peter Obi, you have shamelessly just gone on national TV to call on the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reveal his identity to Nigerians and the world. This is the most idiotic request, Nigerians have had the misfortune of hearing from one, whose advisers are people with mental health issues.”

She continued, “Your ambition is beyond what you deserve. It will never come to pass.” Onochie emphasised that Obi’s past failures as the governor of Anambra State disqualified him from criticising Tinubu, who had been cleared by security operatives to hold public office.

Onochie further criticised Obi’s leadership abilities, stating, “You failed Anambra. You can’t even lead the South East! Under your nose, South East became a war zone. A once vibrant economy built on hard work, destroyed. Lives and properties, ruined. Shelf your desperation. Your ambition is beyond what you deserve. It will never come to pass.”(www.naija247news.com)