EU’s Fading Relevance in Israel-Hamas Conflict, Raising Concerns about Its Global Role

The Israel-Hamas conflict has highlighted the European Union’s limited diplomatic influence in managing international crises and the potential consequences for the region. As the conflict enters its fourth day with over 1,600 casualties, EU diplomats and leaders have called for a resumption of Middle East peace talks, but their ability to contain the situation remains in question.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While European leaders have condemned Hamas and pledged support to Israel, the EU’s role in preventing the conflict from escalating into a regional war is uncertain. The conflict’s potential to exacerbate racial, religious, and political tensions in Europe, trigger a new wave of refugees seeking entry, increase energy prices amid economic fragility, and divert attention from the war in Ukraine has raised concerns.

The EU’s aspirations to become a significant global player have yielded few results, as it grapples with various conflicts near its borders, including the Ukraine war, Azerbaijan’s conflict with ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, and tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

Europe’s perceived impotence in the Middle East and its inability to influence the Nagorno-Karabakh situation or provide sufficient military support to Ukraine in case American funding diminishes have called its geopolitical ambitions into question.

Mujtaba Rahman, an expert at the Eurasia Group, commented on Europe’s perceived irrelevance in the Middle East. Hugh Lovatt from the European Council on Foreign Relations highlighted the failure of the Middle East peace process, emphasizing collective and European blame for the lack of international attention and diligence.

EU investments in the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian institutions have not led to meaningful recognition or support for Palestinian sovereignty, rendering these funds “squandered.”

A recent dispute arose among EU states over funding to Palestine, with Hungary’s European commissioner initially announcing a funding cut. However, the EU reversed this decision, as some states believed that freezing aid amounted to collective punishment of the Palestinian population.

Lovatt argued that EU funding helps sustain the Palestinian Authority and that starving it of funds would create a political and security vacuum in the West Bank. He also criticized European leaders for not doing enough to restrain Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories.

Additionally, Europe’s failure to engage in a “political track” with Hamas has left it without leverage to influence the group.

While EU options are limited, Lovatt stressed the need to prevent the conflict from spreading regionally and noted that Russia might exploit the situation to undermine Europe’s commitment to international humanitarian law.

The EU faces a challenging diplomatic landscape as it grapples with its role in addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict and other crises on its borders.