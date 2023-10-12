Chevron meets with Nigeria President in New York, reiterates commitment to partnership

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a Chevron team led by Clay Neff, President, Chevron International Exploration and Production and Rick Kennedy, Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Mid-Africa Business Unit, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other Nigerian government officials including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, where issues of mutual business interests were discussed.

The meetings presented opportunities for Chevron to reiterate its dedication to sustaining and growing its business in Nigeria, as well as strengthening partnerships to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operations in the country.