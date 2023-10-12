Menu
Bandits Kill Ransom Bearer In Kaduna State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have killed a ransom bearer, who volunteered to deliver an agreed sum of money to secure the release of a kidnapped village head in Kaduna State.

This development has left residents of Kidandan village of Giwa Local Government Area of the State in a situation of major concern.

The ransom bearer, Abdullahi Haruna, who was until his death, was a member of the First Aid Group of Fitiyanul Islam, was discovered on Wednesday around 2:00pm at a location known as Sabo Layi Kidandan.

A vigilante member, who will not want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

Also, a youth leader in the community who simply identified himself as Jamil said the bandits demanded a ransom for one of their captives and Abdullahi Haruna volunteered to take the money to them and the bandits ended up killing him.

He said the bandits tried to force his motorcycle from him after collecting the ransom but he resisted telling them he was only there to deliver the ransom.

They shot him for resisting to follow them into the bush. This happened in the daytime with people watching at Sabon Layi,” the source said.

It was gathered that Sabon Layi village is the centre of ransom collection for most of the abductions around the axis.

Efforts made to get an official reaction from the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansur Hassan, were not fruitful. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

