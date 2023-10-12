Apostle Johnson Suleman Unveils New Revelations Regarding Last Year’s Attack on His Convoy

Fresh information has emerged concerning an assault on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide. Approximately a year after the attack, Suleman disclosed the identity of the alleged mastermind behind the incident during a live broadcast on the Omega Fire Ministries Facebook page on September 2, 2023.

The cleric claimed that an unnamed police officer had confessed to orchestrating the attack. According to Suleman, this police officer admitted to plotting the assault, including deploying officers to the cleric’s convoy, all of whom met mysterious ends.

Suleman, however, asserted that he had never met this police officer before but had informed the Nigerian police of the officer’s involvement. The plan was for the officer to drive Suleman on the day of the attack, and when the assailants struck, they intended to abandon him to his fate. However, divine intervention led Suleman to drive himself that day, thwarting the plan. The police officer was the first casualty of the attack.

The cleric further revealed that the accused officer had been arrested and had apologized privately. Suleman, though, insisted that the officer make a public apology for the defamation he had caused.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, declined to comment on the matter due to the lack of a specific name for the accused officer. He mentioned that the case was with the Force Criminal Investigation Department, and attempts to reach the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, were unsuccessful.