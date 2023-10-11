Zamfara Police Arrest Two Suspected Killers of VON Reporter

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Zamfara State has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) reporter Hamisu Danjigba.

Muhammad Shehu, the Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure while parading the suspects at a press briefing in Gusau on Tuesday.

Shehu said that the suspects were Danjigba’s nephew, Mansur Haruna, and his friend, Ibrahim Garba, both of whom conspired to kidnap the veteran journalist and stabbed him to death when he resisted them.

According to him, the two suspects confessed to the crime during investigation while some items belonging to the late Danjigba were recovered from them.

The commissioner also paraded three other suspected bandits, who specialised in kidnapping and raping women.

Another person was also paraded for allegedly supplying arms from Abia State.

Shehu maintained that at the conclusion of investigations, all the suspects will be charged in court.