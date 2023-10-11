You Looked For Tinubu’s Certificate In US When You’re Unsure Of Your Name In Nigeria’ – Tinubu

Oct 11,2023.

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Tuesday, reacted to discrepancy reports concerning the name which appears on the secondary school certificate submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that the disclosure that Sadiq Abubakar and not Atiku Abubakar as the name on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential flag bearer’s West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate generated reactions on the political scene.

Reacting, Atiku on Tuesday, denied forging, saying he used the name Sadiq for his WAEC exam and after that, swore to an affidavit that Sadiq Abubakar is the same person as Atiku Abubakar.

“Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abubakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?” he had said.

Reacting, Ajayi questioned why Atiku is bent on seeking Tinubu’s academic background from Chicago State University in the United States while he himself is not sure of his own name in Nigeria.

The presidential aide said the irony is that Atiku wants Nigerians to accept the affidavit regarding his own Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificate but at the same time wants Nigerians to reject Tinubu’s.Quote

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar went to America to look for President Tinubu’s certificate and to also find out whether he went to school as a female or male, why he himself is not even sure of his own name in Nigeria.

“The name on the WASC certificate he submitted to INEC reads Sadiq Abubakar. We have never known him as Sadiq even as a middle name.

“He has already started explaining himself.

“The PDP candidate said he swore to an affidavit to declare that he Atiku Abubakar is the same person who sat for WASC as Sadiq.

“The irony here is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wants us to accept his explanation as the true and correct situation of his case while President Tinubu should not enjoy same privilege of presenting his own case before Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com)