Yobe Police Arrest Man For Raping his married lover’s 13-year-old daughter

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Yobe State Police Command has arrested one Lawan Saidu, 25, for raping his lover’s 13-year-old daughter at Low Cost in Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, said Saidu, of Tudun Wada Area, Potiskum LGA had an illicit affair with the mother of the victim for some time.

According to the PPRO, the mother often invited the suspect into her matrimonial home whenever her husband left for his shop in the town.

“They make love even in front of the children. Her daughter felt distressed toward the untoward rash acts which escalated to the extent of the suspect wearing the father’s clothes after satiating their lust,” the statement reads.

“The daughter reported the menace to her father which eventually led to the divorce of the mother.

“The suspect became wild and developed interest toward the victim then decided to transfer his aggression to the innocent victim whom he attacked in the house after the father left for his shop on 20th September 2023 at about 2030hrs

“According to the victim, the suspect came to their house with some biscuits and Bobo milk drinks when the father left them alone in the house. He gave her younger brother a piece of biscuit and a Bobo Milk drink and lured her to a corner of the house and forced her to eat a biscuit which she refused.

“He used force and struggle with her to eat, in the process he suppressed her to the ground and pulled her underwear, then pushed the biscuit on her mouth to stop her from calling for help and forcefully raped her by penetrating her private part and left her with serious injuries.

“The investigation is currently ongoing at the state CID, Damaturu for subsequent prosecution while the victim was treated and discharged from the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmad, urged good members of the public to be conscious of scrupulous elements in the society and report them to the nearest police state. (www.naija247news.com).