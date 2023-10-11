UK and Ireland to Co-Host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey Awarded Euro 2032

In a decision by UEFA, the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland have been selected to co-host Euro 2028, while Italy and Turkey will jointly host the 2032 tournament. These selections were uncontested but still required official approval from UEFA, which was granted during a meeting held in Switzerland.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Turkey, which initially pursued bids for both Euro 2028 and 2032, withdrew from the Euro 2028 bid last week, effectively leaving the path open for the United Kingdom and Ireland. This decision followed Britain and Ireland’s choice to concentrate their efforts on hosting the European Championship rather than bid for the 2030 World Cup.

In the meantime, FIFA recently announced that the 2030 World Cup would be hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with games also being played in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay as part of the tournament’s centennial celebration. Saudi Arabia also declared its intentions to bid for the 2034 World Cup.

Although Turkey had initially been a candidate for both Euro 2028 and 2032, it ultimately partnered with Italy in a joint bid for the 2032 edition. England, the host of the recent Women’s Euro and the Euro 2020 final, last hosted a major men’s tournament in 1996. The 2028 tournament will include six venues in England, with stadiums in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Birmingham.

Additionally, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, and Cardiff are set to host matches. While Italy had hosted games during Euro 2020 in Rome, it had not hosted a major tournament on its own since the 1990 World Cup. Turkey, which hosted the Champions League final this year in Istanbul, has never previously been awarded a major international competition.

Russian interest in hosting either the 2028 or 2032 Euro was initially declared, but UEFA later stated that it would not consider any bids from the Russian Football Union, following the suspension of Russian clubs and national teams from all UEFA competitions due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The next edition of the European Championship is set to be held in Germany in 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14.