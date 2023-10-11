UEFA Ditches Plan to Reintegrate Russian Under-17 Teams

European football’s governing body, UEFA, has announced the abandonment of its intention to readmit Russian under-17 teams into the youth European Championship scheduled for the upcoming year.

In an official statement, UEFA stated, “No technical solution to allow Russian teams to participate could be identified.” This move comes after a decision in September where UEFA had reinstated Russian youth teams in its competitions, following the suspension of the country’s senior teams due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

UEFA’s rationale behind this decision was to ensure that young players would not bear the consequences of actions carried out by adults. However, the initial decision stirred considerable discontent in Kyiv, leading to an announcement that Ukraine would boycott any UEFA competitions involving Russian teams.

In response to UEFA’s reversal, Kyiv expressed gratitude for the decision.