Geopolitics

Turkey’s Erdogan Condemns Israeli Military Action in Gaza

By: Naija247news

Date:

as ‘Massacre’ and Offers Mediation

Ankara, October 11, 2023 (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel’s response to Hamas’ actions in Gaza, calling it a “massacre” during an address to his ruling AK Party in parliament. He stated that even in war, there should be a sense of morality, but the recent events in Gaza “very severely” violated that principle.

Erdogan mentioned that cutting off electricity and water to Gaza, along with the destruction of civilian infrastructure, cannot be defined as a war but rather as a massacre. Turkey, which has traditionally supported Palestinians and hosted members of Hamas while advocating a two-state solution, has been working on improving its relations with Israel after years of tensions. Unlike the European Union and the United States, Turkey does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Although not directly pointing fingers at Israel, Turkey has attributed the recent conflict to years of injustice against Palestinians and emphasized that the path to peace lies in establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.

Erdogan urged the international community not to take sides blindly and criticized Israel’s “disproportionate” attacks on Gaza as being “devoid of any ethical foundation.” He warned that failing to address the root issues could lead to further, more violent conflicts. He called on countries worldwide to adopt a fair, just, and humanitarian stance between the parties and avoid actions that would punish the Palestinian people, such as blocking humanitarian aid.

Erdogan also held discussions with Jordan’s King Abdullah to address the evolving situation and expressed the need to be vigilant against the spread of conflicts to the wider region.

In a separate development, members of HUDAPAR, an Islamist political party aligned with Erdogan’s AK Party, met with senior Hamas official Bassem Naim and held a joint news conference in parliament. Naim recounted what he referred to as “Zionist savagery,” criticized the passive stance of Muslim countries against the violence, and called on Turkey’s parliament to condemn Israel at a special session.

Erdogan had previously met with Hamas members, and the Islamist opposition Felicity Party also met with Hamas representatives. HUDAPAR’s Secretary General called for support for a rally in Istanbul, named the “Friday Flood,” in reference to Hamas’ “Aqsa Flood” offensive against Israel.

Rev. Father Okunerere Resigns from Catholic Church
Former Hamas Leader Asks Arab Nations to Join the Palestine's Apartheid Struggle Against Israel
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

