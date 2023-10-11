Menu
Turkey Celebrates Euro 2032 Co-Hosting Rights with Italy

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Turkey expressed its delight at the opportunity to co-host the Euro 2032 tournament alongside Italy, which it referred to as a “friendly country.” Turkish Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak took to social media to declare, “The heart of football will beat in Turkey in 2032!” following UEFA’s announcement of the hosting rights for both 2028 and 2032.

In the centennial year of Turkey’s formation as a secular post-Ottoman republic, the nation is celebrating this milestone. Italy and Turkey secured the rights to host the 2032 tournament uncontested. Similarly, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will jointly host the 2028 edition after an uncontested bid.

Turkey has made previous attempts to host Europe’s premier international football tournament but faced disappointments. Its joint bid with Greece to co-host Euro 2008 lost to Austria and Switzerland. Subsequent bids for Euro 2012 and Euro 2016 were also unsuccessful, with Ukraine-France and France winning the hosting rights, respectively.

The Turkish Football Federation expressed its “gratitude” to UEFA, emphasizing its commitment to collaborating with Italy to offer fans the ultimate European Championship experience by 2032.

